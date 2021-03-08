10 Bay Area ZIP codes prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine: Map shows your status

California announced 40% of its coronavirus vaccine supply will be allocated for ZIP codes deemed most vulnerable to the pandemic.
The doses will be spread out among 400 ZIP codes with about 8 million people eligible for shots, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's health and human services secretary. The areas are considered most vulnerable based on metrics such as household income, education level, housing status and access to transportation. All those factors combined determine a ZIP code's score on the "Healthy Places Index," or its "Vaccine Equity Metric."
Only those that score in the bottom 25% on the index are getting prioritized for vaccine distribution.
Is your county one of those being prioritized? ABC7 News' data journalism created the interactive map below. Type in your ZIP code to see if your zip codes falls into the lowest quartile, and therefore may receive more COVID-19 vaccine doses. You can also zoom in or out to explore ZIP codes around the state. Dark blue ZIP codes are those being prioritized.
CALIFORNIA MAP
Having trouble viewing the map above? Click here to open it in a new window.
SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA MAP
Having trouble viewing the map above? Click here to open it in a new window.
Of those 400 ZIP codes, many of them are in the Central Valley and Southern California.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, there are only 10 ZIP codes on the equity priority list:
- 94601 (Oakland near Fruitvale, Alameda County)
- 94603 (East Oakland, Alameda County)
- 94621 (Oakland near the Coliseum, Alameda County)
- 94801 (North Richmond, Contra Costa County)
- 94102 (San Francisco near the Tenderloin and Civic Center)
- 94130 (San Francisco on Treasure Island)
- 94512 (unincorporated Solano County, east and south of Rio Vista Junction)
- 94535 (Fairfield near Travis Air Force Base, Solano County)
- 94590 (Vallejo, Solano County)
- 95625 (Solano County near Elmira)
No ZIP codes in Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara or Sonoma counties rank low enough on the equity metrics to be prioritized for this 40% share of the doses.
Use the map above to explore the Healthy Places Index ratings in your area.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.