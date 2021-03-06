What to know when CA opens up vaccine eligibility on March 15

Healthcare providers will use their best judgment to vaccinate those in that age group at risk of dying from COVID-19.
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know as we move into this new phase of vaccinations.
Who can get the vaccine?
Beginning March 15, healthcare providers may use their clinical judgment to vaccinate individuals age 16-64 who are deemed to be at the very highest risk for morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 as a direct result of one or more of the following severe health conditions:
- Cancer, current with debilitated or immunocompromised state
- Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above
- Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent
- Down syndrome
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (excludes hypertension)
- Severe obesity (Body Mass Index 40 kg/m2)
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%
-OR-
If as a result of a developmental or other severe high-risk disability one or more of the following applies:
Where can I get a form from my doctor?
Unkown at the moment, the California Health Department is still working on the details of what will be required from a medical provider. It's expected that doctors will have to sign a form confirming any of these severe medical conditions.
On March 15, will there be enough vaccines for this new group?
No, but that's expected to change. Especially now with the new Johnson and Johnson's vaccine doctors say there is little question that we will have enough vaccine for the next groups coming online within a month or two.
