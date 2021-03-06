What to know when CA opens up vaccine eligibility on March 15

Who can get the vaccine?

Cancer, current with debilitated or immunocompromised state



Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above



Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent



Down syndrome



Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant



Pregnancy



Sickle cell disease



Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (excludes hypertension)



Severe obesity (Body Mass Index 40 kg/m2)



Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

The individual is likely to develop severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection

Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual's ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival

Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual's disability

Where can I get a form from my doctor?

On March 15, will there be enough vaccines for this new group?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In just ten days, California will begin vaccinating people 16 to 64 with some pre-existing health conditions.Healthcare providers will use their best judgment to vaccinate those in that age group at risk of dying from COVID-19.Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know as we move into this new phase of vaccinations.Beginning March 15, healthcare providers may use their clinical judgment to vaccinate individuals age 16-64 who are deemed to be at the very highest risk for morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 as a direct result of one or more of the following severe health conditions:If as a result of a developmental or other severe high-risk disability one or more of the following applies:Unkown at the moment, the California Health Department is still working on the details of what will be required from a medical provider. It's expected that doctors will have to sign a form confirming any of these severe medical conditions.No, but that's expected to change. Especially now with the new Johnson and Johnson's vaccine doctors say there is little question that we will have enough vaccine for the next groups coming online within a month or two.