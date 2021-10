Motorists are advised to use EB State Route 24-Caldecott Tunnel Bore #2 as an alternate route. Unknown ETO. https://t.co/1xxxyiDgKZ — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) September 17, 2021

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Eastbound lanes of the Caldecott Tunnel have reopened near Orinda after police activity shut down lanes Thursday night.An eastbound bore was closed around 4:15 p.m. due to a police investigation, according to the CHP.Authorities have not detailed the nature of the police activity.Drivers in the East Bay should expect delays.