Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: California health secretary updates stay-at-home orders, COVID-19 projections

By Alix Martichoux
California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to give an update on the state's coronavirus response and stay-at-home orders.

Ghaly is expected to give four-week projections for regional ICU capacities. That figure is what determines if a region must stay under modified lockdown.

The Bay Area region's intensive care units are nearly full, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. The Bay Area would have been eligible to exit the stay-at-home order over the weekend if ICU capacity rose above 15%, but it's nowhere near that threshold.

"Unless those projections are radically different, then we can expect that stay-at-home (order) to continue," Newsom said.

The latest ICU capacity numbers from around the state are:
  • Northern California: 35%
  • Bay Area: 0.7%
  • Greater Sacramento: 9.7%
  • San Joaquin Valley: 0%
  • Southern California: 0%


MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

California recorded an additional 39,839 cases and an additional 264 deaths Sunday.

