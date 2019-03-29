California town of Paradise destroyed by Camp Fire issues 1st rebuild permit

PARADISE, Calif. -- Small signs of rebuilding a Northern California town destroyed by wildfire are sprouting this spring, including the issuing of the first permit to rebuild one of the 11,000 homes destroyed in Paradise five months ago.A city hall clerk on Thursday issued Jason and Meagann Buzzard a building permit to replace their home destroyed by the Nov. 8 fire that killed 85 people.The couple told reporters they never thought about leaving. Paradise Mayor Jody Jones said the Buzzards' permit is a sign that the town will rebuild.Nonetheless, the process has been slow. The Buzzards' lot was one of only three properties in a town of 27,000 people cleared of rubble and certified safe by state inspectors for rebuilding. An estimated 580 lots have been cleared still await inspection.