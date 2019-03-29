Camp Fire

California town of Paradise destroyed by Camp Fire issues 1st rebuild permit

Homes leveled by the Camp Fire line the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park retirement community in Paradise, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

PARADISE, Calif. -- Small signs of rebuilding a Northern California town destroyed by wildfire are sprouting this spring, including the issuing of the first permit to rebuild one of the 11,000 homes destroyed in Paradise five months ago.

A city hall clerk on Thursday issued Jason and Meagann Buzzard a building permit to replace their home destroyed by the Nov. 8 fire that killed 85 people.

RELATED: The evacuation of Butte County's Paradise from beginning to end

The couple told reporters they never thought about leaving. Paradise Mayor Jody Jones said the Buzzards' permit is a sign that the town will rebuild.

Nonetheless, the process has been slow. The Buzzards' lot was one of only three properties in a town of 27,000 people cleared of rubble and certified safe by state inspectors for rebuilding. An estimated 580 lots have been cleared still await inspection.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the Camp Fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsnorthern californiacamp fireconstructionwildfirecommunity
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CAMP FIRE
Dexter the Cat rescued 102 days after Camp Fire
Camp Fire survivors get special day to be kids again at SF's Oracle Park
Federal judge criticizes PG&E's wildfire record, demands action
Hat signed by Trump raises money for school affected by Camp Fire
TOP STORIES
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
Lyft's shares soar as investors bet on ride-hailing future
Female dies after shooting in West Oakland BART Station parking lot
Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal appear in court
Teen gets 55 acceptance letters, $1.3 million in scholarships
Walgreens to sell cannabis-based creams, patches, sprays
Odor in cabin diverts DC-area flight bound for SFO
Show More
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Accuweather Forecast: Warmest this weekend
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
SoCal couple find hidden camera in Airbnb rental
Warning after man with measles has dinner at a popular Livermore restaurant
More TOP STORIES News