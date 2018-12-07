CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire Timeline of Terror: The evacuation of Butte County's Paradise from beginning to end

The blaze destroyed nearly 14,000 homes and left at least 85 dead with many still unaccounted for.

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
It has been one month since the devastating Camp Fire began on Nov. 8, 2018. The blaze destroyed nearly 14,000 homes and left at least 85 dead with many still unaccounted for. From the moment the fire broke out to the evacuations of thousands, several residents recorded apocalyptic video of the inferno creeping its way through the town of Paradise in Butte County.

Here's a timeline of events from the moment of ignition and videos capturing the panic that ensued after. NOTE: Tap on the photos below to watch the individual videos.

6.29 a.m.
The Camp Fire starts in a wooded area near Pulga about 7 miles to the northeast of Paradise.

7:23 a.m.
Butte County Sheriff tweets evacuation order for the town of Pulga.
7:41 a.m.
Derek Rickmers shoots the first video of the fire in high winds on Concow Road.


He then returns home and films some more video as he evacuates.


8:00 a.m.
Travis Prendergast is a student teacher at Paradise Charter Middle School. Staff start evacuating children from the school and try in vain to save the school before heading out of town.


8:03 a.m.
Butte County Sheriff tweets first evacuation order for Paradise.
8:06 a.m.
William Hart on drives down Edgewood Lane to see how bad things are as ash is falling everywhere in Paradise.


9:13 a.m.
KRCR reporter Meaghan Mackey flees behind RV on Pentz Road.

9:26 a.m.
William Hart decides to evacuate his home on Edgewood Lane.


9:37 a.m.
William Hart driving down Edgewood Lane.


9:58 a.m.
William Hart is stuck in traffic at the end of Edgewood Lane and Pearson road as conditions worsen.


10:24 a.m.
William Hart still stuck in traffic on Pearson Road. He has picked up a stranded woman who just moved to the town and two dogs that wandered past his vehicle.


10:28 a.m.
Harrowing video from Michelle Simmons as her husband drives out of Paradise on the skyway with their children in the back. Michelle tries to comfort her children telling them to put their shirts over their mouths and 'just breathe' but she is audibly terrified.


10:41 a.m.
Traffic finally clears for William Hart as he leaves town via Neal Road as Paradise burns behind him.


10:44 a.m.
Brynn Chatfield driving the wrong way down the Skyway to escape at 10:44. They drive by the sign that welcomes visitors to Paradise


12:30 p.m.
Veteran fire fighter Brian Andrews had stayed behind to try and save his house on Billie Road but realizes that this fire is too dangerous.
"With 24 years of fire service under my belt, I knew I was beat after a few hours of spark chasing. I grabbed my daughter's wedding dress and all my photos and headed out of town."


1:43 p.m.
Brian Andrews leaves his home driving down Billie Road towards Clark.


1:45 p.m.
Brian Andrews driving down Clark Road, most of the buildings are burned to the ground including the McDonalds


1:49 p.m.
Another video from Andrews showing the devastation in town.


1:50 p.m.
The skies darken as Andrews drives through the thickest of the smoke.


1:52 p.m.
Brian Andrews says after years rescuing people he now understands what it feels like to see your own town burn. As he leaves he meets fire crews arriving and says,"Go get em boys, be safe."


1:54 p.m.
Driving past the golf course on Clark, Brian Andrews passes more crews entering town as the skies finally start to brighten.


1:57 p.m.
Power lines down on Clark Road as Andrews drives to safety.


One month later and the Camp Fire is contained after burning more than 153,000 acres and leaving Paradise devestated.

wildfirecal firefireCamp Firecaught on videocaught on cameradeadly fireevacuationNorthern California
