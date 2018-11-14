CAMP FIRE

Before & After: DRONEVIEW7 shows how poor Bay Area air quality has become

DroneView 7 shows how smoke from the devastating Camp Fire has significantly impacted air quality throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

Timothy Jue
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Video captured by DRONEVIEW7 Tuesday shows how smoke from the devastating Camp Fire in Butte County has significantly impacted air quality throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

ABC7 News launched DRONEVIEW7 near San Francisco City Hall Tuesday morning to get the video you see in the left side of the player. For comparison, video on the right side of the player was taken a couple weeks ago from the same spot along Van Ness Avenue before the Camp Fire started. San Francisco's landmark Salesforce Tower blends in with the hazy grey sky in Tuesday's video and the high-rise doesn't stand out as it usually does.

The difference is dramatic, and the video illustrates how many parts of the Bay Area have been obscured in a shroud of wildfire smoke.

