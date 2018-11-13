CAMP FIRE

Check current Bay Area air quality levels

Our automatically updating map shows current air quality levels across the Bay Area.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You are looking at the current Air Quality across the Bay Area. This map will update every 5 minutes.

MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions


Good: Air Quality is considered satisfactory and air pollution poses little or no risk.

Moderate: Air Quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

RELATED: Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?

Sensitive Groups: Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected

Unhealthy: Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

RELATED: Unhealthy air from Camp Fire continues to blanket Bay Area

Very Unhealthy: Health warnings of emergency conditions. The entire population is more likely to be affected.

Hazardous: Health alert: everyone may experience more serious health effects.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County here.
