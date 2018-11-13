SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --You are looking at the current Air Quality across the Bay Area. This map will update every 5 minutes.
MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions
Good: Air Quality is considered satisfactory and air pollution poses little or no risk.
Moderate: Air Quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
Sensitive Groups: Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected
Unhealthy: Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Very Unhealthy: Health warnings of emergency conditions. The entire population is more likely to be affected.
Hazardous: Health alert: everyone may experience more serious health effects.
