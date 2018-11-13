CAMP FIRE

Smoke from California wildfires travels across US to Chicago

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Smoke from our wildfires in California is on the move across the United States. Thanks to the jet stream, smoke is being carried far to the east of the wildfires.

This is not uncommon, as the jet stream continuously moves west to east.

In August, smoke from fires in California was also pushed far east. Areas affected eastward would likely only see a light haze with minimal health impacts.

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
