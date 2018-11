Unhealthy air from Camp Fire continues to blanket Bay Area

EMBED >More News Videos STAY INDOORS AND LIMIT YOUR EXPOSURE: "There's really no areas in the Bay Area that are healthy to breathe air."

Smoky air is sitting over the Bay Area as the Camp Fire continues to burn. The current air quality is still considered unhealthy in most places.Many people in the Bay Area have been wearing N-95 masks, but they can be difficult to find at stores.Air quality officials recommend the masks if you're spending time outdoors. But they don't work for men with beards or young children. Much of the region's air quality is still considered unhealthy to breathe."As soon as the smoke started collecting in the air and soon as visibility went down, you see the haze in the sky," said David Buchanan, Cole Hardware employee.Air quality officials believe the haze we've seen the last few days is expected to linger through tomorrow.The San Francisco Department of Emergency Services has information on staying healthy, along with a map of facilities with filtered air, such as libraries and museums on its website The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has called a Spare the Air alert through today. Wood burning, including manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel, is banned.