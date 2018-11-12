CAMP FIRE

Unhealthy air from Camp Fire continues to blanket Bay Area

Wildfire smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County continues to blanket the Bay Area with unhealthy air. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Smoky air is sitting over the Bay Area as the Camp Fire continues to burn. The current air quality is still considered unhealthy in most places.

RELATED: Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?

Many people in the Bay Area have been wearing N-95 masks, but they can be difficult to find at stores.

STAY INDOORS AND LIMIT YOUR EXPOSURE: "There's really no areas in the Bay Area that are healthy to breathe air."



Air quality officials recommend the masks if you're spending time outdoors. But they don't work for men with beards or young children. Much of the region's air quality is still considered unhealthy to breathe.

"As soon as the smoke started collecting in the air and soon as visibility went down, you see the haze in the sky," said David Buchanan, Cole Hardware employee.

Air quality officials believe the haze we've seen the last few days is expected to linger through tomorrow.

RELATED: Air quality in Bay Area worse than Beijing due to Camp Fire in Butte County

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Services has information on staying healthy, along with a map of facilities with filtered air, such as libraries and museums on its website.

RELATED: Poor air quality from CA wildfires impacts San Francisco tourists

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has called a Spare the Air alert through today. Wood burning, including manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel, is banned.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
