Shocking new video out of Butte County gives a glimpse of the terror and chaos that occurred as thousands tried to flee a fast-moving wildfire.The Camp Fire quickly spread from 1,000 to 70,000 acres in less than 24 hours, forcing over 27,000 people to race for safety.Skyway, a road in the town of Paradise, was one path residents took as they tried to escape.The video shows frightening images of abandoned vehicles. There's a burned out school bus, cars that crashed into each other while trying to outrun oncoming flames, various vehicles left in ditches and spun sideways, and at least a dozen cars completely torched by fire.Butte County Sheriff's Office announced Friday morning there were five fire fatalities - All five victims were found in their cars.We have complete Camp Fire coverage, including how to search for missing loved ones, here.