BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Shocking new video out of Butte County gives a glimpse of the terror and chaos that occurred as thousands tried to flee a fast-moving wildfire.
The Camp Fire quickly spread from 1,000 to 70,000 acres in less than 24 hours, forcing over 27,000 people to race for safety.
Skyway, a road in the town of Paradise, was one path residents took as they tried to escape.
The video shows frightening images of abandoned vehicles. There's a burned out school bus, cars that crashed into each other while trying to outrun oncoming flames, various vehicles left in ditches and spun sideways, and at least a dozen cars completely torched by fire.
Butte County Sheriff's Office announced Friday morning there were five fire fatalities - All five victims were found in their cars.
