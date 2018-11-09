EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4650402" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in Butte County (1 of 4) VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in Butte County Apocalyptic scenes show a firenado swirling amid a scorched part of Butte County as the Camp Fire rages on.

Crews from several different firefighting agencies are attacking the Camp Fire in Butte County from the air.Helicopter Pilot Matt Wright shot video Thursday as he approached the massive blaze, which raged across the area at a rate of roughly 80 football fields a minute.As of Friday morning, the fire has burned more than 70,000 acres, destroying an estimated 2,000 homes. At least 15,000 more are threatened.Officials say at least five people have been killed.Pilot Matt Wright is one of more than 2,300 fire personnel attacking the fire, which is just 5 percent contained.