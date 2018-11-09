BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Crews from several different firefighting agencies are attacking the Camp Fire in Butte County from the air.
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire burning in Butte County
Helicopter Pilot Matt Wright shot video Thursday as he approached the massive blaze, which raged across the area at a rate of roughly 80 football fields a minute.
As of Friday morning, the fire has burned more than 70,000 acres, destroying an estimated 2,000 homes. At least 15,000 more are threatened.
BUTTE COUNTY FIRE: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
Officials say at least five people have been killed.
Pilot Matt Wright is one of more than 2,300 fire personnel attacking the fire, which is just 5 percent contained.
For more stories and videos related to the devastating Camp Fire, visit this page.
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in Butte County