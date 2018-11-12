CAMP FIRE

Website shows damaged, destroyed structures from Camp Fire

Fire officials announced they now have a website where residents can see what structures were destroyed or damaged by the Camp Fire. (KGO-TV)

In a press conference Monday, fire officials announced they now have a website where residents can see what structures were destroyed or damaged by the Camp Fire.

MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires

The website will continue to be updated as field damage inspections continue.

Go here to see the map.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cal fireCamp Firewildfirefirebrush firenorthern californiasmokeNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
42 dead, many still missing in Butte County's Camp Fire
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
CAMP FIRE
CAMP FIRE: Resources for reporting missing people and pets in Butte County
Pres. Trump approves expedited request for disaster declaration for California
Family reunites 4 days after Camp Fire evacuation
Poor air quality cancels Bay Area high school football games
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
42 dead, many still missing in Butte County's Camp Fire
Pres. Trump approves expedited request for disaster declaration for California
Family reunites 4 days after Camp Fire evacuation
Camp Fire: Before & after photos show wildfire devastation
Unhealthy air from Camp Fire continues to blanket Bay Area
Pres. Trump wax figure takes a tour of San Francisco
CAMP FIRE: Resources for reporting missing people and pets in Butte County
49ers facing Giants for Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium on ABC7
Show More
San Francisco Marriott workers mark 40 Days of strike
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Frequent Lyft users will soon start receiving loyalty rewards
More News