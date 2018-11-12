Website shows damaged, destroyed structures from Camp Fire

In a press conference Monday, fire officials announced they now have a website where residents can see what structures were destroyed or damaged by the Camp Fire.
The website will continue to be updated as field damage inspections continue.
Go here to see the map.
