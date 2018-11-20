CAMP FIRE

Butte County Fire: Evacuations, road closures, donation information

The Camp Fire in Butte County has grown to 105,000 acres, but firefighters have gained ground on containment with that number jumping to 20 percent overnight, according to Cal Fire.

Brandon Behle
PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
Here's a central list of all evacuations, road closures and evacuations centers in the Butte County area due to the Camp Fire.

Evacuations/Re-populations:

Go here for a look at Cal Fire's map of Butte County evacuations still in place and re-populations.

The Butte County Sheriff has updates on evacuations on their Twitter page here.

RELATED: Check current Bay Area air quality levels

Call Line Information:

  • The Town of Paradise Call Center: 530-879-3708 (for town information)
  • The Fire Public Information Line: 530-538-7826 (fire information)

Missing Persons:

  • Check with family and friends, and if you're still not able to locate loved ones, please contact Butte County Sheriff's Office at 530.538.7322 to request a welfare check or to file a missing person's report.

  • To Report yourself as safe and well click here

RELATED: List of people missing, resources for reporting missing people and pets in Butte County

Missing Pets:

Go here to find find missing pets in Butte County.

How to Help/Donate:

Go here for a look at how you can help those impacted by the Camp Fire.

Donations:

  • Monetary Donations: We thank those wanting to make donations for the Camp Fire. Currently the best way to contribute is to make a monetary donation via the North Valley Community Foundation website.
  • Supplies: Hope Center in Oroville (1950 Kitrick Ave Ste. A) is taking donations. Hours: Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Needs: warm clothes, shoes, socks, coats (primarily for elderly residents).

Volunteers:

  • Those wishing to volunteer should contact Caring Choices by calling 530-899-3873 or visiting them at 1398 Ridgewood in Chico.
