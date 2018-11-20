Butte County Fire: Evacuations, road closures, donation information

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --Here's a central list of all evacuations, road closures and evacuations centers in the Butte County area due to the Camp Fire.
Evacuations/Re-populations:
Go here for a look at Cal Fire's map of Butte County evacuations still in place and re-populations.
The Butte County Sheriff has updates on evacuations on their Twitter page here.
RELATED: Check current Bay Area air quality levels
Call Line Information:
- The Town of Paradise Call Center: 530-879-3708 (for town information)
- The Fire Public Information Line: 530-538-7826 (fire information)
Missing Persons:
- Check with family and friends, and if you're still not able to locate loved ones, please contact Butte County Sheriff's Office at 530.538.7322 to request a welfare check or to file a missing person's report.
- To Report yourself as safe and well click here
RELATED: List of people missing, resources for reporting missing people and pets in Butte County
Missing Pets:
Go here to find find missing pets in Butte County.
How to Help/Donate:
Go here for a look at how you can help those impacted by the Camp Fire.
Donations:
- Monetary Donations: We thank those wanting to make donations for the Camp Fire. Currently the best way to contribute is to make a monetary donation via the North Valley Community Foundation website.
- Supplies: Hope Center in Oroville (1950 Kitrick Ave Ste. A) is taking donations. Hours: Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Needs: warm clothes, shoes, socks, coats (primarily for elderly residents).
Volunteers:
- Those wishing to volunteer should contact Caring Choices by calling 530-899-3873 or visiting them at 1398 Ridgewood in Chico.