MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires

The Camp Fire in Butte County has forced thousands to flee as it consumes communities in northern California.

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Camp Fire in Butte County is just one of three major fires burning across California - and is now the most destructive fire in state history.

New numbers show the destructive blaze has now wiped out 100,000 acres.

This graphic shows how large the Camp Fire is in comparison with the Bay Area:

A graphic shows the size of the Camp Fire burning in Butte County, Calif., compared to the Bay Area.


Cal Fire says the fire is 20 percent contained and has burned over 6,500 structures.

VIDEO: Fire whirl whips around Camp Fire in Butte County

This graphic shows the area where the fire is burning:

A graphic shows the location and size of the Camp Fire burning in Northern California's Butte County.


In Southern California, the Woolsey and Hill fires are also wreaking havoc.

This graphic shows where the Woolsey and Hill fires are burning in Southern California.



This map provided by Cal Fire shows fires burning around the state where they are either the lead agency involved or they're assisting:
See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
