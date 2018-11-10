MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --The Camp Fire in Butte County is just one of three major fires burning across California - and is now the most destructive fire in state history.
New numbers show the destructive blaze has now wiped out 100,000 acres.
This graphic shows how large the Camp Fire is in comparison with the Bay Area:
Cal Fire says the fire is 20 percent contained and has burned over 6,500 structures.
VIDEO: Fire whirl whips around Camp Fire in Butte County
This graphic shows the area where the fire is burning:
In Southern California, the Woolsey and Hill fires are also wreaking havoc.
This map provided by Cal Fire shows fires burning around the state where they are either the lead agency involved or they're assisting:
See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.