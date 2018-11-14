CAMP FIRE

VIDEO: First responders rescue woman trying to escape Camp Fire in a wheelchair

A video from Butte County shows first responders rescuing a woman in a wheelchair. (KGO-TV)

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
A video from Butte County shows first responders rescuing a woman in a wheelchair.

RELATED: VIDEO: One of last residents to evacuate Paradise films as Camp Fire burns town

Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McLean tells us he came across this woman in a wheelchair on Thursday when the "Camp Fire" first broke out.

In the video you can see the woman doesn't have anything with her-- except her tiny dog, tucked right in her arm.

RELATED: Cat rescued by firefighters in Paradise after Camp Fire reunited with family

It's not clear where she was headed.

Officials took her to the hospital, where she appeared to be okay.

