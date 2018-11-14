VIDEO: First responders rescue woman trying to escape Camp Fire in a wheelchair

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --A video from Butte County shows first responders rescuing a woman in a wheelchair.
Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McLean tells us he came across this woman in a wheelchair on Thursday when the "Camp Fire" first broke out.
In the video you can see the woman doesn't have anything with her-- except her tiny dog, tucked right in her arm.
It's not clear where she was headed.
Officials took her to the hospital, where she appeared to be okay.
