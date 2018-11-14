CAMP FIRE

VIDEO: One of last residents to evacuate Paradise films as Camp Fire burns town

EMBED </>More Videos

Former firefighter Brian Andrews captured heartbreaking video of his hometown of Paradise burning to the ground.

by ABC7News.com staff
PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
Former firefighter Brian Andrews captured heartbreaking videos of his hometown burning as he evacuated Paradise on November 8.

CAMP FIRE: Before and after photos show wildfire devastation

He titled one of the videos, "Leaving my house as the last man in Paradise, not sure if my house will make it."

The videos show him driving through the empty streets as the Camp Fire tears through the area, destroying everything around him.

Unfortunately, Andrews' home did not survive the blaze.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Updates, maps, coverage of SoCal, Butte Co fires and impact on LA, Bay Area

Andrews talks about how he has experienced this before, being a former firefighter, but now he knows what it's like to see your own town burn. "It's not a good feeling," he says on the video.

He mentions, "I'm just behind control lines now, I was one of the last to leave."

VIDEO: Family's escape from Camp Fire in Paradise
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Simmons filmed the terrifying moments as her family, including four small children, drove frantically out of Paradise.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Firewildfireabc7 originalscal fireevacuationdestroyed businessesdestroyed homesdeadly fireNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
LIST: Schools closed, reopened due to Camp Fire smoke
Camp Fire: Death toll could rise above 100, Cal Fire says
California wildfires claim 60 firefighters' homes
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48; many still missing
PG&E says if found responsible for Camp Fire, cost would exceed insurance coverage
Stephen Curry likely out for Warriors' next five games, and maybe more
49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football Game at Levi's Stadium
Camp Fire: List of people missing in Butte County
Sierra Fire: Rialto blaze jumps to more than 140 acres
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Accuweather Forecast: 6th consecutive day of poor air, relief coming
Show More
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
Camp Fire: Death toll could rise above 100, Cal Fire says
LIST: Schools closed, reopened due to Camp Fire smoke
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Woolsey Fire 47 percent contained as winds lose strength
More News