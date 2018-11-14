PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --Former firefighter Brian Andrews captured heartbreaking videos of his hometown burning as he evacuated Paradise on November 8.
CAMP FIRE: Before and after photos show wildfire devastation
He titled one of the videos, "Leaving my house as the last man in Paradise, not sure if my house will make it."
The videos show him driving through the empty streets as the Camp Fire tears through the area, destroying everything around him.
Unfortunately, Andrews' home did not survive the blaze.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Updates, maps, coverage of SoCal, Butte Co fires and impact on LA, Bay Area
Andrews talks about how he has experienced this before, being a former firefighter, but now he knows what it's like to see your own town burn. "It's not a good feeling," he says on the video.
He mentions, "I'm just behind control lines now, I was one of the last to leave."
VIDEO: Family's escape from Camp Fire in Paradise