Michelle Simmons filmed the terrifying moments as her family, including four small children, drove frantically out of Paradise.

Former firefighter Brian Andrews captured heartbreaking videos of his hometown burning as he evacuated Paradise on November 8.He titled one of the videos, "Leaving my house as the last man in Paradise, not sure if my house will make it."The videos show him driving through the empty streets as the Camp Fire tears through the area, destroying everything around him.Unfortunately, Andrews' home did not survive the blaze.Andrews talks about how he has experienced this before, being a former firefighter, but now he knows what it's like to see your own town burn. "It's not a good feeling," he says on the video.He mentions, "I'm just behind control lines now, I was one of the last to leave."