Cat rescued by firefighters in Paradise after Camp Fire reunited with family

First responders are finding and treating a lot of animals in the Camp Fire. Some that did not make it.Veterinary students at UC Davis are helping a number of pigs and goats and their condition is hopeful.UC Davis is also treating a number of cats-- many of them lost. In fact, the vet school has created a Facebook album to try to reconnect them with their owners.We can report on one success story. One displaced family tracked down their missing cat, Charlie. We reported that he had been rescued by firefighters in Paradise on Saturday.