PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --President Donald Trump had a bit of a slip-up on Saturday while visiting California to see the destruction from the wildfires when he referred to the town of Paradise as "Pleasure."
"You don't see what's going on until you come here," he said. "And what we saw at Pleasure, what a name right now, but what we just saw we just left Pleasure, or Paradise."
The president's remarks came as he toured Malibu, which has been hit hard by the Woolsey Fire.
