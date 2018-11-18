CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire: President Trump mistakenly refers to Butte County's Paradise as 'Pleasure' during California visit

President Trump had a bit of a slip-up when he visited California to see the destruction from the wildfires. Listen closely as you watch that video. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
President Donald Trump had a bit of a slip-up on Saturday while visiting California to see the destruction from the wildfires when he referred to the town of Paradise as "Pleasure."

RELATED: Camp Fire is now California's most destructive wildfire

"You don't see what's going on until you come here," he said. "And what we saw at Pleasure, what a name right now, but what we just saw we just left Pleasure, or Paradise."

The president's remarks came as he toured Malibu, which has been hit hard by the Woolsey Fire.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County here.
