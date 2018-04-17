Car, 4 family members' bodies accounted for after deadly Mendocino Co. cliff crash

(IKGO-TV)

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Search crews in Mendocino County Monday were finally able to locate and extract the Honda Pilot that was carrying a family of four before it fell from Highway 101 into the Eel River near Leggett a week and a half ago.

Two bodies were also recovered from the vehicle. The family's son's body was found Monday as well. He was the last family member unaccounted for after the crash. The car was partially buried in silt and under six feet of water.

The CHP is still investigating the cause of the accident.
