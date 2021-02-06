CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver robbed in traffic near Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A driver captured video of a robbery while in traffic in San Francisco.
The incident happened around 4:30p.m. on Friday.
The driver, Alex Mehregan, was about to get on an onramp heading east on I-80 when he witnessed someone come out of a Honda Accord and smashes a window of a Prius.
Then grabs a bag and drives off.
ABC7's Dion Lim spoke to the victims of the robbery, a husband and wife. Ben says they are real estate photographers and were on a shoot near Dolores Park.
Ben says his wife noticed someone following them after the shoot.
The couple, who are from Iran, says about $7,000 worth of camera equipment were stolen. They said they have seen anything like this.
They have filed a police report.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you may email the couple at info@homeshots.us.
