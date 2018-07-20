Cardiologist who treated President George H.W. Bush killed by gunman on bike

EMBED </>More Videos

A medical professional was shot to death by a gunman in the Medical Center, police say.

HOUSTON --
Houston cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht was shot and killed on his way to work Friday morning, Houston Methodist confirmed in a statement.

Hausknecht once treated former President George H.W. Bush. He was riding his bike to work when another cyclist fatally shot him and fled the scene, police said.

Houston Methodist remembered him in a statement:

His patients appreciated his kind bedside manner and the extra time he took to answer their questions. ... Our employees who worked with him said patients were so proud to call him their doctor.

Not only was he revered by his patients but Mark was highly regarded among his peers and colleagues. ... We wish Mark's family and friends peace and prayers as they cope with their loss.

Former President George H.W. Bush offered his condolences in a statement: "Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man," Bush said. "I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers."


The shooting suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a dark jacket.

The Houston Police Department is currently searching the area for the suspect. An HPD homicide unit is investigating the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingrice universitytexas medical centerbicyclemurderfatal shootinggeorge h.w. bushHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
9 family members among 17 dead in Missouri boat accident
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
Disgruntled koala realizes he's made a huge mistake
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Rugby World Cup Sevens kicks off at AT&T Park
A timeline of deadly duck boat-related accidents
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Wells Fargo refunding tens of millions of dollars for hidden charges
Show More
4-year-old accidentally fatally shoots toddler cousin in SoCal
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model
Nunes used political donations to buy $15K Celtics tickets, lavish dinners
Hwy 92 reopened after semi versus truck accident
Pit bull hero saves his family from fire
More News