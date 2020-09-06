Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace

As part of our commitment to Building a Better Bay Area, we're spending this whole week looking at our changing workplace and highlighting ways that people are making it work.
You can watch all this week on ABC7 and anywhere you stream with ABC7 Bay Area app available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku and Android TV.
RELATED CHANGING WORKPLACE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Some working parents consider leaving workforce amid pandemic -- here's how they might get paid leave
- The power of flowers: How one Bay Area tech company's small weekly delivery created a big morale boost
- Would you leave the Bay Area and move to Oklahoma for $10,000? Hundreds of remote workers are trying to
Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.