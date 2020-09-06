building a better bay area

Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area workers are all facing new job realities. From new safety protocols, to working from home, changing careers, and managing work-life balance -- everyone is looking for solutions.

As part of our commitment to Building a Better Bay Area, we're spending this whole week looking at our changing workplace and highlighting ways that people are making it work.

You can watch all this week on ABC7 and anywhere you stream with ABC7 Bay Area app available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku and Android TV.

RELATED CHANGING WORKPLACE STORIES & VIDEOS:







Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssan josesan franciscooaklandredwood citymarinbuilding a better bay areacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicworkplacecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Some working parents consider leaving workforce amid pandemic
Can you catch COVID-19 from riding in an elevator? Experts weigh in
New IKEA coming to San Francisco
Would you leave the Bay Area and move to Oklahoma for $10K?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's what the smoky skies over the East Bay look like
Eerie dark skies seen across Bay Area
If air quality isn't bad, why is the sky so orange?
Some working parents consider leaving workforce amid pandemic
VIDEOS: Apocalyptic orange skies seen across Bay Area
Here's why wildfire smoke turns the sky orange
3 dead in Bear Fire burning near Oroville, sheriff says
Show More
Northwest fires kill 4, burn hundreds of Oregon homes
Only three weeks left to fill out census
Map: Bay Area counties impacted by PG&E power shutoffs
Despite orange sky, air quality levels haven't totally deteriorated, expert says
SF therapist encourages routine, self-care to manage mental health amid crises
More TOP STORIES News