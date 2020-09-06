Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace

RELATED CHANGING WORKPLACE STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area workers are all facing new job realities. From new safety protocols, to working from home, changing careers, and managing work-life balance -- everyone is looking for solutions.As part of our commitment to Building a Better Bay Area, we're spending this whole week looking at our changing workplace and highlighting ways that people are making it work.You can watch all this week on ABC7 and anywhere you stream with ABC7 Bay Area app available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku and Android TV.