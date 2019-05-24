Careers

Glassdoor to open another San Francisco location, adding 300 new jobs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Glassdoor's headquarters is moving to San Francisco and adding 300 jobs.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the company, which is based in Mill Valley, will move into a building at Mission and Beale Streets.

Glassdoor allows current and former employees to review companies and their management anonymously.

Glassdoor's CEO, Robert Hohman, says the move is because of the company's growth, and is a response to employees' preference to work in San Francisco.

Glassdoor has an existing smaller office on Sacramento Street in the city.

Hohman told the Chronicle the new location is a block away from the Embarcadero BART and Muni station and is near the Transbay bus service.

The Chronicle says Glassdoor has leased four floors and move its current 500 employees to the Mission and Beale location by the fall of 2020.
