Chase Center to hold job fairs in June

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Chase Center in San Francisco is hiring.The Warriors' new home will need about 2,500 workers when it opens later this year. There are openings for everything from utility workers to custodians to ticket takers.There will be three job fairs next month.The first one on June 6 is for current employees at Oracle Arena. Everyone else can go job fairs on either June 22 or June 24.The locations are still being determined.Here is ato Chase Center's website for more information.