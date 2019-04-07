Golden State Warriors

'Oakland held us down': Warriors' Stephen Curry emotional over team's upcoming move to San Francisco

By Julianne Herrera
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Today marks the Golden State Warriors last game ever at Oracle Arena for the regular season and saying goodbye isn't easy, even for superstars like Stephen Curry.

In an honest moment in an episode from his YouTube series, Curry opens up about the team's approaching move to the Chase Center in San Francisco saying in part, "It's going to be so hard to turn the page."

What Oakland fans know as "Warriors Ground," will be no more once this post-season ends.

"Oakland held us down for 47 years," Curry said.

"I've seen the dog years, but that whole time the vibe and the atmosphere at Oracle was unreal," he said.



It's an emotional day for Dub Nation, and Curry let them know he feels it too.

"I have a special spot in my heart obviously for my relationship with our fanbase, with our relationship with Oakland," he said.

Tip-off for tonight's game is at 5:30 p.m. but doors open for fans at 3:30 p.m.

All fans will get a T-shirt to remember their last regular season game at Oracle.

The shirts say, "The Finale."



