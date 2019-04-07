'Oakland held us down': Warriors' Stephen Curry emotional over team's upcoming move to San Francisco

In an honest moment in an episode from his YouTube series, Curry opens up about the team's approaching move to the Chase Center in San Francisco saying in part, "It's going to be so hard to turn the page."
What Oakland fans know as "Warriors Ground," will be no more once this post-season ends.
"Oakland held us down for 47 years," Curry said.
"I've seen the dog years, but that whole time the vibe and the atmosphere at Oracle was unreal," he said.
Time to bring the noise #DubNation 🗣— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 7, 2019
It's the finale at Oracle, presented by @Adobe pic.twitter.com/8dhZuKPfRZ
It's an emotional day for Dub Nation, and Curry let them know he feels it too.
"I have a special spot in my heart obviously for my relationship with our fanbase, with our relationship with Oakland," he said.
Tip-off for tonight's game is at 5:30 p.m. but doors open for fans at 3:30 p.m.
All fans will get a T-shirt to remember their last regular season game at Oracle.
The shirts say, "The Finale."
