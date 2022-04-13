building a better bay area

San Mateo Union HS District works to connect students with six-figure jobs

By Tim Johns
Bay Area district works to connect students with six-figure jobs

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- With inflation soaring, and the cost of living in the Bay Area reaching new highs, the price of living here is a worry for many.

It's one reason why on Tuesday, the San Mateo Union High School District hosted its "Stay in the Bay with $100K" event.

"We're here tonight to educate people on what's out there and kind of make them aware of all the opportunities," said Helen O'Brien.

O'Brien is a career coordinator for the district.

She says the program's goal is to connect students with employment options that pay six figures and up -- A salary that, ideally, would allow them to stay at home here in the Bay Area.

But Tuesday's event is not just about letting students know about potential job opportunities. It's also about reminding them that going to college isn't necessarily for everyone.

More than 50 employers took part in Tuesday's event, including law enforcement and healthcare.

Many of the career prospects presented don't require a university degree, which local parent Michelle Holcomb said is a positive reminder.

"I think it's very important for these kids to still be looking into trade opportunities," Holcomb said.

For students, too, the night was a chance to get them to think about new possible avenues.

"You don't want to go to a job and be like, 'ugh, I'm going to work.' I want to go to a job and have fun and test myself," said Robert Holcomb.

And with the job market increasingly strong right now, O'Brien says employers are also ready to answer the call.

They're eager to bring on new staff, while simultaneously boosting the local economy.

"They're all here, and they're ready to bring young people in, young and old, as apprentices and get started in their training program," O'Brien said.

