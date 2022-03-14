The San Francisco Standard

SF students reveal emotional, educational impact of pandemic in the last 2 years

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Emotional, educational toll pandemic had on SF students

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are looking into the emotional and educational toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on children in the Bay Area.

In her latest video story, reporter Sarah Wright from our new media partner, The San Francisco Standard, sat down with sixth graders from James Denman Middle School in San Francisco to reflect on the past two years.

Wright: Do you think school felt harder or easier when you came back?

Student #1: "I forgot most of the things I learned in 5th grade math."

Student #2: "I didn't even pay attention in 5th grade math."

Student #3: "I had no clue what was happening."

Wright: "Would you say that how you're feeling has changed at all in the past two years?"

Student #4: "I really don't have nothing to do anymore. So we just try to keep ourselves busy and stuff."

RELATED: Loss of in-person class results in mental health pandemic for Bay Area students, families

Several students said they lost touch with their friends -- as they stayed away from the classroom and learned from home.

Sarah Wright spoke to ABC7's Kristen Sze on "Getting Answers" on the impact the pandemic had on children.

"The biggest theme, like you said, that came out was trauma," Wright told Sze. "A lot of the students were dealing with fear. They were dealing with the fear of the pandemic. Fear for their family members whom contracted the virus. Also, the sense of loss."

Watch the full interview in the media player above.

ABC7 is excited to continue our partnership with the brand new San Francisco Standard. Part of Building A Better Bay Area is highlighting anyone who's working toward the same mission we have here at ABC7. The SF Standard's deep and insightful reporting on the city does just that.

See the San Francisco Standard's other original reporting here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscothe san francisco standardcoronavirus californiaonline learningmental healthcovid 19 pandemicstudents
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THE SAN FRANCISCO STANDARD
Concerns over safety of SF Tenderloin's ambassadors after 1 shot
Report: Anger among SF's Asian voters may impact DA recall
'Human etch-a-sketch' runs 95 miles to draw tiger on SF streets
How SF Assembly District 17 election impacts city, residents
TOP STORIES
Tom Brady says he's returning as Buccaneers QB next season
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Petition and plea for more shelters in SF for unhoused women
U.S. journalist killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police
William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Show More
Uber charging customers new fuel surcharge for rides, delivery
Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize with her first ticket ever
How SF chef is cooking up support for Ukraine
Video shows suspect who attacked, stabbed 2 employees at NY MoMa
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
More TOP STORIES News