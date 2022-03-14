SF students reveal emotional, educational impact of pandemic in the last 2 years

In her latest video story, reporter Sarah Wright from our new media partner, The San Francisco Standard, sat down with sixth graders from James Denman Middle School in San Francisco to reflect on the past two years.
Wright: Do you think school felt harder or easier when you came back?
Student #1: "I forgot most of the things I learned in 5th grade math."
Student #2: "I didn't even pay attention in 5th grade math."
Student #3: "I had no clue what was happening."
Wright: "Would you say that how you're feeling has changed at all in the past two years?"
Student #4: "I really don't have nothing to do anymore. So we just try to keep ourselves busy and stuff."
Several students said they lost touch with their friends -- as they stayed away from the classroom and learned from home.
Sarah Wright spoke to ABC7's Kristen Sze on "Getting Answers" on the impact the pandemic had on children.
"The biggest theme, like you said, that came out was trauma," Wright told Sze. "A lot of the students were dealing with fear. They were dealing with the fear of the pandemic. Fear for their family members whom contracted the virus. Also, the sense of loss."
Watch the full interview in the media player above.
