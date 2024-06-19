Bay Area assemblymember spent thousands of campaign dollars at pro sporting events, report says

Assemblyman Matt Haney of San Francisco had one heck of a weekend in late January, hosting campaign events at Warriors and 49ers games.

Assemblyman Matt Haney of San Francisco had one heck of a weekend in late January, hosting campaign events at Warriors and 49ers games.

Assemblyman Matt Haney of San Francisco had one heck of a weekend in late January, hosting campaign events at Warriors and 49ers games.

Assemblyman Matt Haney of San Francisco had one heck of a weekend in late January, hosting campaign events at Warriors and 49ers games.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One state assemblymember's envy-inducing weekend of partying and attending premier events is raising eyebrows.

Assemblyman Matt Haney, who represents District 17 on the eastern side of San Francisco, had one heck of a weekend in late January, hosting campaign events at Warriors and 49ers games.

Our media partner, the San Francisco Standard, started asking questions and released a new article detailing what it found.

Josh Koehn, senior politics reporter for The Standard, joined ABC7's "Getting Answers" to talk about Haney's weekend, how much money was spent and what he learned while digging deeper.

Watch the full interview in the player above.