Hospitality and small business job fair to be held Wednesday at SF Ferry Building

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We've talked a lot about tech layoffs recently, but guess what - San Francisco is hiring.

On Wednesday there will be a hospitality and small business job fair at the Ferry Building.

Here's what you need to know:

Sounds obvious, but bring your resume. More than 80 companies will be represented. We're talking restaurants, hotels, retail, security and transportation.

They will be hiring for both entry-level and and top-management positions. Bon Appetit and Westin St. Francis and SFO will be interviewing on the spot.

You're encouraged to RSVP in advance.

You can even use the link to browse the openings in advice.

