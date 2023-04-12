Hospitality and small business job fair to be held Wednesday at SF Ferry Building

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We've talked a lot about tech layoffs recently, but guess what - San Francisco is hiring.
On Wednesday there will be a hospitality and small business job fair at the Ferry Building.
Here's what you need to know:
- Sounds obvious, but bring your resume. More than 80 companies will be represented. We're talking restaurants, hotels, retail, security and transportation.
- They will be hiring for both entry-level and and top-management positions. Bon Appetit and Westin St. Francis and SFO will be interviewing on the spot.
- You're encouraged to RSVP in advance.
- You can even use the link to browse the openings in advice.
