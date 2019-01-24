WALMART

Walmart hiring truck drivers with starting pay at nearly $90K

Walmart is looking to hire hundreds of truck drivers and come next month the average driver pay will increase to nearly $90,000 a year. (Walmart)

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas (KGO) --
If you're looking for a job, listen up! Walmart is looking to hire hundreds of truck drivers and, come next month, the average driver pay will increase to nearly $90,000 a year.

Walmart says there's an increased demand for transportation and truck drivers after same-store sales hit 3 percent last year.

The company is trying its best to attract and retain drivers amid a truck-driver shortage.

Walmart says its looking for new people after adding more than 1,400 new Walmart truck drivers in 2018.

Starting in February, Walmart's road team is getting a per-mile hike.

"A one cent per mile increase and additional pay for every arrival means that Walmart drivers will now earn on average $87,500 a year and with an all-in rate close to 89 cents per mile," said Walmart in a statement.

Click here to view immediate openings for full-time drivers.
