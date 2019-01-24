Walmart hiring truck drivers with starting pay at nearly $90K

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas (KGO) --If you're looking for a job, listen up! Walmart is looking to hire hundreds of truck drivers and, come next month, the average driver pay will increase to nearly $90,000 a year.
RELATED: Bay Area island offers $130K for new lighthouse keepers
Walmart says there's an increased demand for transportation and truck drivers after same-store sales hit 3 percent last year.
The company is trying its best to attract and retain drivers amid a truck-driver shortage.
RELATED: Wealthy family willing to pay $100k for photographer to travel world
Walmart says its looking for new people after adding more than 1,400 new Walmart truck drivers in 2018.
Starting in February, Walmart's road team is getting a per-mile hike.
RELATED: San Francisco couple sells home, quits jobs to travel the world
"A one cent per mile increase and additional pay for every arrival means that Walmart drivers will now earn on average $87,500 a year and with an all-in rate close to 89 cents per mile," said Walmart in a statement.
Click here to view immediate openings for full-time drivers.