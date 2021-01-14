San Francisco Mayor London Breed nominates Carmen Chu to serve as City Administrator

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed has nominated Carmen Chu to serve as City Administrator. Chu currently serves as the city's Assessor-Recorder."Carmen Chu has done a tremendous job as San Francisco's Assessor-Recorder, and during this pandemic she has stepped way above her normal duties to help lead the City's economic recovery efforts," said Mayor Breed.Naomi Kelly said she plans to step down from the position on February 1.Chu was appointed to lead the Assessor-Recorder's Office in 2013. She is the only Asian American woman elected as Assessor in the state of California. Chu previously served on the city's Board of Supervisors representing District Four.