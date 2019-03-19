Caught On Camera: Burglar wanders through Vallejo home while family sleeps

Scary moments for a North Bay family after their home security camera footage reveals a shocker. A prowler was inside the house while everyone was sleeping.

By Cornell Barnard
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Scary moments for a North Bay family after their home security camera footage reveals a shocker. A prowler was inside the house while everyone was sleeping.

Schendelle Bohulano, got chills after realizing her sister and her two small kids weren't alone Sunday morning.

Their home security system revealed a man wearing a red hoodie, on the prowl inside the house while they slept.

"He just came in here like he knew where he was going," said Bohulano.

The man was first seen on a neighbor's security camera, walking by the house several times before breaking in through the backyard and through an unlocked window.

Once inside, he is seen trying to move one of the security cameras in the living room. But most shocking of all-- the man is seen upstairs, peeking into the bedroom of a four-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy while they slept. Their mother was sleeping in the room next door.

"I started crying, there's a random stranger in my nieces and nephew's rooms," said Bohulano.

The burglar then gets to work, stealing electronics from the house, computers and iPads. The man, whose face is hard to see on the footage made three separate trips without waking anyone.

Luckily no one was harmed. But the family is feeling violated and afraid.

Cameras did not capture the burglar's car but apparently, he left behind a pair of gloves. Vallejo Police are analyzing the gloves for DNA evidence.

Meantime, the family says they plan to upgrade their security system and adopt a big dog soon.
