Coronavirus

Central Valley teenager dies of COVID-19, marking 1st death of a young person in state, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Central Valley teenager has died due to COVID-19 complications, the California Department of Public Health announced Friday.

Health officials say the teen had underlying health conditions and is the first young person in the state to die from the virus. Further information about the teen was not released.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Central Valley teenager dies of COVID-19, marking 1st death of a young person, officials say

Valley Children's Hospital confirmed that they had been treating the patient and released a statement that read, in part, "The death of this patient reaffirms that children, and no age group, are not immune from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is imperative, now more than ever, for us to all work together to prevent further spread of this disease. Our children deserve no less."

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens

The death comes as Central California coronavirus cases have continuously surged over the last several weeks, and as local leaders in Fresno County debate whether children should return to schools for in-person learning.

RELATED: Is this the future of schools? Kids learn to administer their own COVID-19 test

Valley Children's Hospital has spoken out against children returning to campuses while COVID-19 transmissions levels are still high in the area.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscentral californiachild deathcoronavirus californiacentral valleycoronavirusteenhealth carecovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus live updates: Central Valley teen dies of COVID-19, health officials say
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus live updates: Central Valley teen dies of COVID-19, health officials say
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus live updates: Central Valley teen dies of COVID-19, health officials say
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
SF announces $120M cut to police, new budget
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
Marine sea tank sinks with 16 aboard; 1 dead and 8 missing
San Mateo Co. residents prepare for businesses to likely shut down again
Show More
Celebrate Harry Potter's birthday with magical drinks
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
100 laptops stolen from SF school in early morning burglary
1 hospitalized after 2-alarm apartment building fire in SF
More TOP STORIES News