Arts & Entertainment

Ricardo González Gutiérrez, beloved Mexican clown known as Cepillín, dead at 75

Ricardo González Gutiérrez, who was best known for his performances as a beloved Mexican clown under the name Cepillín, has died. He was 75.

Cepillín was a dentist by profession who quickly gained fame in the Mexican entertainment world with his children's songs, the most popular of which include "La Feria de Cepillín," "Tomás" and "En el bosque de la China."

He was also a TV host and actor for several decades.

According to his son Ricardo González Jr., he had been dealing with health issues battling spinal cancer and heart failure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmexicoobituaryu.s. & worldfamous deathclowns
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom gives update on vaccines during Tulare Co. visit
Storms to bring lightning, hail and snow to Bay Area
3rd stimulus check updates: What's next for COVID relief bill
Biden signs exec orders about gender equity on Int'l Women's Day
COVID-19 live updates: SF parents propose changes to school board
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
California recommends double masking
Show More
Almena to be sentenced in deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire
EXCLUSIVE: SF mom's alleged kidnapper arrested in rape case
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
Solutions for students struggling with distance learning
Organizers say they have the signatures for recall vote of Newsom
More TOP STORIES News