The police chief of a tiny California police department choked up as he spoke about one of his officers who was killed the day after Christmas. Chief Randy Richardson remembered Cpl. Ronil Singh as an "American patriot" who came to the U.S. to become a police officer and loved his wife and 5-month-old son dearly.The Fiji-born Singh was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday. Richardson pleaded for the public to help bring the attacker to justice as authorities search for the suspect.Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters that the suspect is in the United States illegally.Here's the full transcription of Richardson's emotional statement at the news conference:If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers A memorial fund has been set up for Corporal Singh. Donations can be made several different ways:In person:Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund(Newman Police Department)Mailed to:Stanislaus Sworn Deputies AssociationCorporal Ronil Singh Memorial FundPO Box 2314Ceres, CA 95307Or online:The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association says please be aware there are NO other approved or authorized memorial fund or online fundraising accounts that will be established.