Another arrest made in connection to violent daylight attack of 2 seniors in San Francisco's Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News has learned that San Francisco police have arrested another suspect involved in a brazen attack on two senior citizens in Chinatown on July 15.ABC7 News Reporter Vic Lee tweeted the development just moments ago.The victims -- both leaders in the Chinese community - were attacked during the lunch hour on crowded Stockton and Pacific Ave.The first victim was punched unconscious by one of three assailants as he was crossing the street. The suspect grabbed his gold Rolex watch off his wrist. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.A second victim was also punched and knocked to the ground as he ran to rescue his friend.Security video showed the three suspects walking near the crime scene toward the first victim.In October, 19-year-old Deshawn Pierson was taken into custody.One suspect is still at-large.