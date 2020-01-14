CHP video shows San Leandro sideshow, causes traffic jam on Interstate 580

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A sideshow happened right off Interstate 580 in San Leandro Sunday night and a CHP helicopter caught it on camera.

In the video, you can clearly see cars spinning around with smoking tires at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Carolyn Street.

This went on for several minutes and there was a decent-sized crowd gathered to watch.

While all this was going on, traffic backed up at the freeway exit and on-ramp because of the sideshow blocking the intersection.

The CHP broke it up.

There is no word on whether anyone was arrested or cited.
