Race and Culture

Cinco de Mayo Celebrations: What most Mexican Americans want you to know

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Cinco de Mayo: What most Mexican Americans want you to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cinco de Mayo is one of those holidays in the U.S. known for its commercial marketing appeal. But most Mexican Americans want to set the record straight. May 5 does not mark their independence and getting drunk is not part of their celebration.

Beer companies in America were successful at turning what was once an obscure Mexican holiday into one of our biggest drinking days.

RELATED: The true history behind Cinco de Mayo

The marketing campaigns have irked Mexican Americans for years.

"Oh, The Cinco de Drinko just aches," cries out Rodrigo Duran, director of Carnaval San Francisco.

Mexicans remember Cinco de Mayo as a small military victory in the town of Puebla in 1862.

It was, in fact, a group of Mexican American colleges students called MECHa who, in the 1960s, wanted to highlight the Mexican culture on different California campuses.

Most Mexicans have a different perspective of this day.

WATCH: Mariachi: Heart, soul and passion
EMBED More News Videos

"Mariachi is the heart, the soul and the passion of Mexico."



"Thinking about our roots, about our culture and being with family, once it was commercialized with beer and alcohol then it took a different meaning," added Duran.

Today some Mexican American employees of our parent company, Disney, organized a conversation suggesting that corporate America change the narrative.

"You have an amazing opportunity in everything you do to portray us as what we are -- positive contributors to America," said Claudia Romo Edelman, an activist who participated in today's Zoom conversation.

In San Francisco's Mission District, the day marked one year since the Mission Food Hub began distributing food during the coronavirus pandemic.

Community activist Roberto Hernandez says this day should be a celebration of the Mexican people's resilience.

"COVID again was an invasion, it invaded our community. Latinos were the most affected here in San Francisco, across the state of California, and we as a community we were resilient," explained Roberto Hernandez, a well-known activist in the Mission.

And yes, he says let it be known, Mexicans love a good, sensible celebration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycinco de mayomexicoholidaymexicanu.s. & worlddrinkingrace in americarace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
Pilot program sees success keeping kids in school, out of trouble
Poll finds racial disparities in CA businesses amid pandemic
George Floyd recommended for pardon by Texas parole board
Rhyme & Punishment: Use of rap lyrics could overturn murder conviction
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News