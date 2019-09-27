Cleanup of climate change mural costs SF $6,600 so far

By Heather Tuggle
So far, San Francisco city workers have spent a combined total of more than 53 hours trying to clean up a giant mural that was painted on Montgomery Street. That equates to roughly $6,600.

Climate activists painted the mural between Pine and Sacramento Streets during a day-long protest in support of the Green New Deal Wednesday.

The cleanup is still not complete. Crews plan to continue power washing the street Thursday night.

The city will try to get the activists to pay for the cleanup, if those responsible can be identified.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hayward man dies in crash on I-680 in Pleasant Hill
AccuWeather Forecast: Morning mist and drizzle, breezy afternoon
WATCH IN 60: SJPD teams up with "Neighbor" app, Antonio Brown considers return to NFL, Bruce Bochy's last series
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Elderly man attacked while visiting late wife's gravesite
With Authority: Robert 'The Ghost' Guerrero is back with a 1-2 punch
Young activists protest at Chevron headquarters in San Ramon
Show More
Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Firefighters contain fast-moving grass fire in Martinez
Whistleblower accuses White House of Ukraine call cover-up
Woman stuns LA Metro riders with jaw-dropping serenade: Video
More TOP STORIES News