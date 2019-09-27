Cleanup of climate change mural costs SF $6,600 so far

So far, San Francisco city workers have spent a combined total of more than 53 hours trying to clean up a giant mural that was painted on Montgomery Street. That equates to roughly $6,600.Climate activists painted the mural between Pine and Sacramento Streets during a day-long protest in support of the Green New Deal Wednesday.The cleanup is still not complete. Crews plan to continue power washing the street Thursday night.The city will try to get the activists to pay for the cleanup, if those responsible can be identified.