SFFD Chief Joanne Hayes-White talks about career highlights, what is next for her

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- She was one of the first female firefighters in San Francisco and, 15 years later, is retiring with the honor of being one of the longest-running fire chiefs in the country.
SFFD Chief Joanne Hayes-White sits in studio with ABC7's Kristen Sze to talk about her career, her friendship with Mayor Ed Lee, and what is next for her.
