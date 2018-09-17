COMMUNITY & EVENTS

ABC7 Celebrates Latino Heritage Month 2018

9/17/18 - 10/15/18
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Latino Heritage Month is here and to celebrate we are highlighting Latino organizations, people, and culture from the Bay Area all month!

The first organization we're highlighting this month is the Latino Community Foundation. Go here for a look at what CEO Jacqueline Martinez-Garcel had to say about investing in Latino community organizations, getting young people to vote and democratizing philanthropy.

Based in San Francisco, serving the Bay Area and all of California, the Latino Community Foundation has the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country and has invested millions of dollars to improve the livelihood of Latino families. Its mission is to unleash the power of Latinos in California by investing in Latino-led organizations dedicated to the transformation of their communities. It is the only statewide foundation solely focused on investing in Latino youth and families. The Foundation's innovative programs and partnerships have increased civic engagement and political participation of Latinos, while also elevating their voices and leveraging their power to advance justice and equity. Follow their updates online as well as on, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Enrique: Daly City War Memorial volunteer

Meet Enrique. He may not be a global artist, however, he is a community celebrity in his own right. He's from Colombia and volunteers at Daly City War Memorial to teach cultural music for free, to all who are interested. Next week, you will see his face, hear his music as he strums his guitar from within his "ruana" and from under his "sombrero vueltiao."
