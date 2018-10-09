Some who lost everything give anything to help North Bay community rise above the ashes

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --In honor of Latino Heritage Month, ABC7 has featured people making a great impact on our local communities.
Anita Maldonado is with the nonprofit California Human Development, based in Santa Rosa. George Ortiz, helped co-found the organization fifty years ago. Anita is the CEO of the nonprofit helps the largely immigrant and farm-worker community in the North Bay that has been affected by the wild fires.
George and his family were evacuated for more than a week while the Tubbs fire approached his home in Rincon Valley. Anita has two staff who have lost everything, but they continue to do important work helping their neighbors and the community here recover and thrive. George recently received a prestigious award from the Mexican Consulate, the Ohtli Award, one of the highest recognitions from the Mexican Government. This was bestowed upon him for his significant work and contributions to Sonoma County communities. Go here to read more.
