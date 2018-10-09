NORTH BAY FIRES

Some who lost everything give anything to help North Bay community rise above the ashes

EMBED </>More Videos

Anita Maldonado is with the nonprofit California Human Development, based in Santa Rosa. George Ortiz, helped co-found the organization fifty years ago.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
In honor of Latino Heritage Month, ABC7 has featured people making a great impact on our local communities.

Anita Maldonado is with the nonprofit California Human Development, based in Santa Rosa. George Ortiz, helped co-found the organization fifty years ago. Anita is the CEO of the nonprofit helps the largely immigrant and farm-worker community in the North Bay that has been affected by the wild fires.

George and his family were evacuated for more than a week while the Tubbs fire approached his home in Rincon Valley. Anita has two staff who have lost everything, but they continue to do important work helping their neighbors and the community here recover and thrive. George recently received a prestigious award from the Mexican Consulate, the Ohtli Award, one of the highest recognitions from the Mexican Government. This was bestowed upon him for his significant work and contributions to Sonoma County communities. Go here to read more.

For more information about the organization on their website.

Find them on Facebook.

Get a full look at the celebration of Latino Heritage Month here.
Related Topics:
North Bay FireswildfireLatino Heritage Monthcommunitysonoma countynon-profitnonprofitSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH BAY FIRES
Santa Rosa fire survivor gets another surprise from Harlem Globetrotter
Tubbs Fire anniversary remembered in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa neighborhood celebrates, reflects 1 year after North Bay Fires
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Under-insured homeowners left without enough to rebuild after North Bay Fires
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Suspect who allegedly stole San Jose police car while in handcuffs re-arrested
Napa Co. tests new alert system, doesn't go as planned
PHOTOS: American Music Awards red carpet fashion
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Muni driver who crashed in SF building last month dies
Legendary SF Mexican bakery, La Victoria, to close
Santa Rosa fire survivor gets another surprise from Harlem Globetrotter
Campaign mailer spurs debate between Proposition 6 opponents
Show More
Tubbs Fire anniversary remembered in Santa Rosa
Healdsburg police searching for thief who snatched 1,000-pound hammer
Here are your 2018 AMA nominees
Bode and Morgan Miller welcome new baby after daughter's tragic drowning
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
More News