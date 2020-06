Painting

Drawing

Sculpture

Digital Art

Photography

Crafts

Pride Month

Black Lives Matter

Mental Health

Shelter in Place

Allies in Action

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 invites Bay Area artist to share their artwork that shows what it is to be an Ally. Share your work that shows support for a community. It can be your personal community or another one.Selected pieces will be shown on our website and social channels.All ages, skill levels, and still artistic medias are accepted including:A few optional prompts to help get your creativity flowing:Works can be previously created or brand new.Artwork can be sized 12x12in, 11x14in, or 14x11in, 300dpi and format should be jpg.If you would like to download a color sheet of the flags in the video go here