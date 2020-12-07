Tracy man revives masterful Christmas light show display with new meaning for 2020

His dazzling Christmas light display has become an annual tradition, giving everyone a little holiday cheer for the past several years.
RELATED: Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events
This time, he spent roughly 400 hours putting together this year's light show, programming some 70,000 Christmas lights, according to BetGeorge.
In this version, the lights are set to the bear of David Guetta and Sia's hit, "Titanium." That song choice came with an extra special meaning. BetGeorge picked the song because of his wife who survived a stroke while pregnant this year.
"She barely survived and is the strongest person I've ever known," says BetGeorge. "She's truly 'bulletproof."
RELATED: Tracy man puts together epic Christmas light display
BetGeorge prides himself in decking out the home every Christmas season. He even breaks out the neon lights every Halloween, too.
RELATED: Northern California man creates epic Metallica-themed Halloween light show at home
Tom BetGeorge said his love for light shows started as a hobby at home. Now, he creates them for theme parks across the globe.