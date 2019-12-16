society

Tracy man puts together epic Christmas light display

TRACY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Tracy man is at it again for the holidays.

Earlier he decked out his home for Halloween and Tom BetGeorge wasn't about to skip Christmas.

The epic light show is synced to music and this year's features shooting stars, snowflakes and candy canes.

His videos have repeatedly gone viral and have led to theme parks around the world asking him to put together shows.

BetGeorge usually leaves the light display on for a couple hours a night to raise money for a local shelter.

