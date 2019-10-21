TRACY, Calif. (KGO) -- Rapping, neon-charged pumpkins, and an accompanying light show of ghosts and gravestones greets neighbors in one Tracy neighborhood this Halloween.
The creative man behind this flashy, fall display puts on a show on the weekends to raise money for a local family shelter.
LIST: The best pumpkin patches and corn mazes in the Bay Area
Tom BetGeorge said his love for light-shows started as a hobby at home.
Now, he creates them for theme parks across the globe.
See more stories and videos about Halloween.
Tracy man's epic Halloween light show features rapping, neon pumpkins and strobe lights
HALLOWEEN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More