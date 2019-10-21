halloween

Tracy man's epic Halloween light show features rapping, neon pumpkins and strobe lights

TRACY, Calif. (KGO) -- Rapping, neon-charged pumpkins, and an accompanying light show of ghosts and gravestones greets neighbors in one Tracy neighborhood this Halloween.

The creative man behind this flashy, fall display puts on a show on the weekends to raise money for a local family shelter.

LIST: The best pumpkin patches and corn mazes in the Bay Area

Tom BetGeorge said his love for light-shows started as a hobby at home.

Now, he creates them for theme parks across the globe.

See more stories and videos about Halloween.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstracyhalloweenfun stuffbay area events
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Where's the candy? Nextdoor offers trick or treating map
Car wash doubles as haunted house to offer clean, scary fun
South Bay mom creates elaborate Halloween display on front lawn for terminally-ill son
TRICK OR TREAT? Salt & Straw featuring bugs, blood in ice cream offerings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E announces possible power shutoffs across 17 counties this week
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Thousands join JDRF One Walk in SF, East Bay for Type 1 diabetes research
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
UCB students complain delays in shutting off water likely worsened flood damage to dorms
Controversial billboard depicts SF mayor smoking, holding stack of bills
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
Show More
3 dead, 4 seriously injured in solo car crash in San Jose
49ers beat Redskins in ugly 9-0 game to improve to 6-0
Fans flock to NYC 'Joker' stairs for perfect Instagram picture
International Sloth Day: Yes, it exists
High school soccer players removed from game for #EqualPay shirts
More TOP STORIES News