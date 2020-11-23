Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events

Check it out below.
SAN FRANCISCO:
CANCELED: Holiday Movies at Fort Mason Flix
Guests can enjoy a pop-up drive-in theater showing hit movies six days a week, including a special holiday lineup of The Polar Express, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and Elf. Social distancing and masks will be enforced. Advanced reservations are required.
Nov. 28 - December 10
2 Marina Blvd Landmark Building C, Suite 260, San Francisco, CA 94123
Time of screenings vary. Check the website for most recent details.
$49 General Admission per vehicle
Website
Visit 'Entwined' in Golden Gate Park
Visitors will enjoy a new art installation this holiday that will transform Peacock Meadow into a forest of otherworldly shapes and ever-changing light. The work, created by San Francisco artist Charles Gadeken, will honor Golden Gate Park's 150th Anniversary.
Dec. 10 through Feb. 29.
Times vary, though best visited after 6 p.m.
240 John F Kennedy Dr, San Francisco, CA 94117
Free Admission
Website
Illuminate SF Festival of Lights
Guests will be able to observe 43 striking public light art installations across San Francisco's 17 neighborhoods from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.
Nov. 26 - Dec. 31
See website for public art locations.
Times vary, though best visited after 6 p.m.
Free Admission
Website
CANCELED: 'Tis the Season for Science at the California Academy of Sciences
Visitors will create decorations, enjoy outdoor snow flurries, and meet two impressive reindeer in the outdoor garden at the California Academy of Sciences. Social distancing and masks will be enforced. Advanced reservations are required.
Nov. 20 - Jan. 3
Monday - Saturday from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Golden Gate Park, 55 Music Concourse Drive, San Francisco, CA 94118
$34.50 General Admission for adults, $30 for students and seniors, $27 for children
Website
Dickens Fair at Home
In lieu of gathering in person this year, the annual event invites you to enjoy the simple pleasures of "Dickens Fair at Home." Each weekend, and on Christmas Eve, new content will be released.
Weekend One: The Grand Concourse - Nov. 21-22
Weekend Two: Petticoat Lane - Nov. 28-29
Weekend Three: Tinsley Green - Dec. 5-6
Weekend Four: Mad Sal's Dockside Alehouse - Dec. 12-13
Weekend Five: Cratchit's Yard - Dec. 19-20
Christmas Eve: Fezziwig's Warehouse - Dec. 24
Website
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
EAST BAY:
CANCELED: Fairy Winterland - Oakland
Children's Fairland is hosting their annual festival of lights, but adaptations have been made to make it COVID safe. Black Santa will lead a socially distanced parade through the Festival of lights every night at 6:45p.m. and at the end he will give out treats to all the kids. Unfortunately, there will be no sitting on the lap of Santa this year, but kids will be able to drop off letters to Santa at the Chapel of Peace. Complimentary hot cocoa will be provided for all guests. Capacity will be limited and reservations will be required according to their website, so the recommend signing up early.
Dec. 18-30 (Closed Dec. 24 &25)
4-7 p.m.
Children's Fairyland, 699 Bellevue Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610
$13 for Non-members, $6 for Members, Children under 1: FREE
Website
Crippsmas Place - Fremont
This Fremont tradition has been running since the 1967 and the Coronavirus Pandemic is not going to stop tradition according to their website. Normally, more than fifty homes in the neighborhood decorate their houses with lights and cutouts and they normally host a nightly self-guided walking tour, complete with Santa Claus, carolers and candy cane giveaways. This year, the event will be a drive through event. Attendees tune into Crippsmas Radio at FM 103.1.
Dec. 12-25
6-10 p.m. every night
Wellington Place, Fremont
Free, but online donations encouraged. Donations go to various charities including the Leukemia-Lymphona Society.
Website
Lesher Center Visit To The North Pole - Walnut Creek
An immersive visit to the North Pole home and workshop of Mr & Mrs Claus. Reserved timeslots of 10-15 minutes are being offered for families up to 6 people. There will be photo opportunities with Mr. & Mrs Claus and lots of opportunities for memory-making. Face coverings are required at all times by anyone over the age of 2. Surfaces are cleaned and sanitized before each visit.
Dec. 15-23
Times vary. Check Lesher Center website for latest availability
Lesher Center For The Arts, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
$45 General Admisison
Website
CANCELED/ POSTPONED: Holiday Fantasy Parade - BerkeleyA driving Holiday parade on Berkeley Fourth Street featuring 'cheery costumed characters sparkling with LED's! Snow queen on stilts, reindeer, Santa & Mrs Claus, Christmas trees, The Grinch, Santa's Elves plus many more!' There will also be tons of holiday lights.
Nov. 28 & Dec. 12
5- 7 p.m.
Fourth Street between Hearst and Virginia
Free
Website
Cinema Under the Stars - Alameda
Holiday movies will be screened in a socially-distanced outdoor setting. Complimentary popcorn and hot cocoa coupons from Starbucks will be provided while supplies last. Face masks and social distancing will be required at all time and movies will not be held if there's bad weather. Among the movies being screened: Rudolph Red Nosed Reindeer, The Grinch Stole Christmas, Frosty's Winter Wonderland, Polar Express, Santa Paws, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Elf, Arthur Christmas.
Every Friday & Saturday Nov. 27 - Dec. 19 , Sunday Dec. 20
5:30-7:30 p.m.
South Shore Center, 523 South Shore Center West Alameda, CA 94501
Free - But capacity is limited
Website
Broadway Plaza Santa Visits - Walnut Creek
Still want to get that photo with Santa Claus? Broadway Plaza is offering a contactless and socially distanced option. Masks must be worn by everyone over 2 years of age, including Santa. Hand sanitizer will be available, and cleanings will be done in between visits. Social distance will also be maintained between guests and Santa at all times. Reservations are required.
Dec. 4-24
Times vary. Check website for latest availability
Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek
Free Visits, photo packages are between $40-50
Website
Southland Mall Santa Visits - Hayward
Hayward residents will have an opportunity for socially distanced visits with Santa Claus at Macy's Court in Southland Mall. Reservations are required and face coverings will be required for everyone. These visits are also contactless.
Nov. 27 - Dec. 24
Time vary between 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Southland Mall Macy's Court, One Southland Mall Drive, Hayward, CA 94545
Free Visits, photo packages are between $40-50
Website
CANCELED: Oakland Zoo Glowfari Lantern Festival
Oakland Zoo visitors will have the opportunity to take a mile-long nighttime stroll through larger-than life, interactive animal lantern display. Advance ticket purchase, reservation, and masks are required.
Nov. 20 - Jan. 17
5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
9777 Golf Links Rd, Oakland, CA 94605
$20 General Admission for adults, $18 for children and seniors
Website
'Santa on Solano' Outdoors
Visitors will have the opportunity to take an outdoors, socially-distanced photo with Santa while browsing for gifts from local businesses in Berkeley. The visit with Santa is free, but families will need to bring their own camera for photos. The visit will be pet-friendly, and advance tickets to see Santa will be available on-site. Masks will be required until the photo is taken.
Dec. 5 - Dec. 20
1758 Solano Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94707
Noon - 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
Free Admission
Website
Holiday in the Park Lights at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
Guests will enjoy a seasonal outdoor event series at Six Flags that features themed marine animal presentations, millions of twinkling lights, decorations around the park, and festive food offerings. Masks, social distancing, and advance reservations are required for all visits.
Nov. 27 - Jan. 3
1001 Fairgrounds Dr, Vallejo, CA 94589
Hours vary from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. depending on day. see website for more details.
$19.99 General Admission per person
Website
NORTH BAY:
Corte Madera Santa Visits
Marin County residents will be able to have a socially distanced visit with Santa Claus. Reservations are required and face coverings will be required for everyone. These visits are also contactless.
Dec. 4-24
Times vary. Check website for latest availability
The Village at Corte Madera, 1618 Redwood Highway Corte Madera, CA 94925
Free Visits, photo packages are between $40-50
Website
Mill Valley Winterfest Holiday Hunt
North Bay revelers will participate in a a three-week, scavenger hunt-style contest at more than 40 businesses throughout Mill Valley. Winners will enter a raffle for gift cards at these businesses. These visits are contactless.
Nov. 27 - Dec. 18
Times vary. Check website for details.
85 Throckmorton Avenue, Mill Valley, Callifornia 94941
Free admission
Website
Socially Distanced Santa Visits and Letter to Santa at Bon Air Shopping Center
Children are invited to write letters to Santa and place them in a special mailbox as the Man of the Season watches and waves cheerily from his workshop. Bon Air Shopping Center will provide Santa Letter Kits, including stationery and boxed crayons to write, draw, and color their letter. Families can take socially distanced photos with the Jolly Old Elf! Masks and social distancing are required for all visits.
Dec. 5, 12, and 19
250 Bon Air Shopping Center, Greenbrae, CA 94904
Noon - 3 p.m.
Free Admission
Website
Transcendence's 'Broadway Holiday at the Drive-In'
Attendees will enjoy a jolly holiday sing-along, local wines with seasonal bites, COVID-friendly live entertainment, and be amongst the first audience to experience a spectacular screening of "BROADWAY HOLIDAY." Cars will be socially distanced and masks and advanced reservations are required.
Dec. 4 - 6
1400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park, CA 94928
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
$59 General Admission per car, VIP packages will run $200 to $250 per car.
Website
SOUTH BAY:
CLOSED: IlluminOdyssey Outdoors at CuriOdyssey
Guests will wander in a warmly-illuminated trek throughout the Zoo, Discovery Field and Bay View Grove, exploring the science of light. A cash bar, music, and food will be offered at the evening event. Masks, social distancing, and advance reservations are required for daytime and nighttime exhibitions.
Nov. 20 - Dec. 19
6:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. for evening admission. Daytime hours are 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday daytime hours are noon - 4:30 p.m.
1651 Coyote Point Drive, San Mateo, CA 94401
$15.95 daytime General Admission for adults, $12.50 for students, seniors, and children. $19.95 nighttime General Admission for adults, $15.50 for students, seniors, and children.
Website
Filoli Historic Home and Gardens Holiday Celebration
Visitors can take a stroll and enjoy the beautiful winter garden adorned with lights and holiday decor. Socially-distanced Santa visits will also be available on select Saturdays in December from 10 am to 4 pm, and themed visits will be held on Monday nights. Masks, social distancing, and advance reservations are required for all visits.
Nov. 21 - Jan. 3
86 Cañada Road, Woodside, CA 94062
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday
$28 daytime General Admission for adults, $15 for children. $38 nighttime General Admission for adults, $20 for children.
Website
Walking in a Winter Wonderland in Foster City
Join Foster City Parks and Recreation for an outdoor event in Leo Ryan Park to celebrate the winter season. Walking in a Winter Wonderland will feature a trail of holiday lights, winter decorations, and many photo opportunities for the family. End your stroll with a complimentary candy cane or purchase a cup of hot cocoa. Masks, social distancing, and advance registration are required for all visits.
Dec. 5
650 Shell Blvd, Foster City, CA 94404
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
$3 General Admission per person
Website
Visit Santa's Tree Farm and Village
Guests will visit a Christmas tree farm growing six types of trees, and receive a saw to pick out and cut down the specimen of their choosing. On opening night and the weekends, they can get complimentary candy canes and take pictures with Santa behind a sneeze guard plexiglass. No appointment needed, masks are required indoors, everything will be sanitized, and physical distancing will be enforced.
Nov. 21 - Dec. 23
Weekend hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m, & weekday hours are 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Santa visits will be on Friday, November 27, and all weekends through December 20 from noon - 3 p.m.
78 Pilarcitos Creek Road (Hwy 92), Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
Free Admission
Website
Holiday Carriage Rides in Los Gatos
Holiday revelers can celebrate a holiday tradition by taking a horse-drawn carriage ride through downtown Los Gatos with a a friendly driver and horses wearing holiday bells. Carriages will be cleaned between groups of riders, masks must be worn, and six-foot social distancing must be observed at all times when not in the carriage. Reservations are required.
Dec. 4 - Dec. 23
101 S Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030
From December 4-6 and December 10-13, hours will be from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. From December 17-23, hours will be 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
$110 for regular carriage rental (seats four adults, two kids), $130 for a large carriage rental (seats six adulta)
Website
Christmas in the Park in San Jose
Revelers will enjoy a drive-thru experience for Christmas in the Park 2020 at San Jose's History Park, complete with whimsical displays, hundreds of decorated Christmas trees and even some new features. Masks and reservations are required.
Nov. 27 - Jan. 3
635 Phelan Avenue, San Jose, CA 95112
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
$10 admission per car from hours of 4 pm - 5 pm. $20 per car between hours of 5 pm - 10 pm.
Website
Photos with Santa at The Shops at Tanforan
The Shops at Tanforan invite your family and friends for professional photos with Santa and a chance for children to share their holiday wishes. Best health practices will be followed, including maintaining social distance, face masks required for everyone and enhanced cleaning between visits. Reservations are required.
Nov. 27 - Dec. 24
1150 El Camino Real, San Bruno, CA 94066
Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Free Admission
Website
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic