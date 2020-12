Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events

SAN FRANCISCO:

CANCELED: Holiday Movies at Fort Mason Flix

Visit 'Entwined' in Golden Gate Park

Illuminate SF Festival of Lights

CANCELED: 'Tis the Season for Science at the California Academy of Sciences

Dickens Fair at Home

EAST BAY:

CANCELED: Fairy Winterland - Oakland

Crippsmas Place - Fremont

Lesher Center Visit To The North Pole - Walnut Creek

CANCELED/ POSTPONED: Holiday Fantasy Parade - Berkeley



Cinema Under the Stars - Alameda

Broadway Plaza Santa Visits - Walnut Creek

Southland Mall Santa Visits - Hayward

CANCELED: Oakland Zoo Glowfari Lantern Festival

'Santa on Solano' Outdoors

Holiday in the Park Lights at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

NORTH BAY:

Corte Madera Santa Visits

Mill Valley Winterfest Holiday Hunt

Socially Distanced Santa Visits and Letter to Santa at Bon Air Shopping Center

Transcendence's 'Broadway Holiday at the Drive-In'

SOUTH BAY:

CLOSED: IlluminOdyssey Outdoors at CuriOdyssey

Filoli Historic Home and Gardens Holiday Celebration

Walking in a Winter Wonderland in Foster City

Visit Santa's Tree Farm and Village

Holiday Carriage Rides in Los Gatos

Christmas in the Park in San Jose

Photos with Santa at The Shops at Tanforan

Guests can enjoy a pop-up drive-in theater showing hit movies six days a week, including a special holiday lineup of The Polar Express, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and Elf. Social distancing and masks will be enforced. Advanced reservations are required.Nov. 28 - December 102 Marina Blvd Landmark Building C, Suite 260, San Francisco, CA 94123Time of screenings vary. Check the website for most recent details.$49 General Admission per vehicleVisitors will enjoy a new art installation this holiday that will transform Peacock Meadow into a forest of otherworldly shapes and ever-changing light. The work, created by San Francisco artist Charles Gadeken, will honor Golden Gate Park's 150th Anniversary.Dec. 10 through Feb. 29.Times vary, though best visited after 6 p.m.240 John F Kennedy Dr, San Francisco, CA 94117Free AdmissionGuests will be able to observe 43 striking public light art installations across San Francisco's 17 neighborhoods from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.Nov. 26 - Dec. 31See website for public art locations.Times vary, though best visited after 6 p.m.Free AdmissionVisitors will create decorations, enjoy outdoor snow flurries, and meet two impressive reindeer in the outdoor garden at the California Academy of Sciences. Social distancing and masks will be enforced. Advanced reservations are required.Nov. 20 - Jan. 3Monday - Saturday from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.Golden Gate Park, 55 Music Concourse Drive, San Francisco, CA 94118$34.50 General Admission for adults, $30 for students and seniors, $27 for childrenIn lieu of gathering in person this year, the annual event invites you to enjoy the simple pleasures of "Dickens Fair at Home." Each weekend, and on Christmas Eve, new content will be released.Weekend One: The Grand Concourse - Nov. 21-22Weekend Two: Petticoat Lane - Nov. 28-29Weekend Three: Tinsley Green - Dec. 5-6Weekend Four: Mad Sal's Dockside Alehouse - Dec. 12-13Weekend Five: Cratchit's Yard - Dec. 19-20Christmas Eve: Fezziwig's Warehouse - Dec. 24Children's Fairland is hosting their annual festival of lights, but adaptations have been made to make it COVID safe. Black Santa will lead a socially distanced parade through the Festival of lights every night at 6:45p.m. and at the end he will give out treats to all the kids. Unfortunately, there will be no sitting on the lap of Santa this year, but kids will be able to drop off letters to Santa at the Chapel of Peace. Complimentary hot cocoa will be provided for all guests. Capacity will be limited and reservations will be required according to their website , so the recommend signing up early.Dec. 18-30 (Closed Dec. 24 &25)4-7 p.m.Children's Fairyland, 699 Bellevue Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610$13 for Non-members, $6 for Members, Children under 1: FREEThis Fremont tradition has been running since the 1967 and the Coronavirus Pandemic is not going to stop tradition according to their website . Normally, more than fifty homes in the neighborhood decorate their houses with lights and cutouts and they normally host a nightly self-guided walking tour, complete with Santa Claus, carolers and candy cane giveaways. This year, the event will be a drive through event. Attendees tune into Crippsmas Radio at FM 103.1.Dec. 12-256-10 p.m. every nightWellington Place, FremontFree, but online donations encouraged. Donations go to various charities including the Leukemia-Lymphona Society.An immersive visit to the North Pole home and workshop of Mr & Mrs Claus. Reserved timeslots of 10-15 minutes are being offered for families up to 6 people. There will be photo opportunities with Mr. & Mrs Claus and lots of opportunities for memory-making. Face coverings are required at all times by anyone over the age of 2. Surfaces are cleaned and sanitized before each visit.Dec. 15-23Times vary. Check Lesher Center website for latest availabilityLesher Center For The Arts, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596$45 General AdmisisonA driving Holiday parade on Berkeley Fourth Street featuring 'cheery costumed characters sparkling with LED's! Snow queen on stilts, reindeer, Santa & Mrs Claus, Christmas trees, The Grinch, Santa's Elves plus many more!' There will also be tons of holiday lights.Nov. 28 & Dec. 125- 7 p.m.Fourth Street between Hearst and VirginiaFreeHoliday movies will be screened in a socially-distanced outdoor setting. Complimentary popcorn and hot cocoa coupons from Starbucks will be provided while supplies last. Face masks and social distancing will be required at all time and movies will not be held if there's bad weather. Among the movies being screened: Rudolph Red Nosed Reindeer, The Grinch Stole Christmas, Frosty's Winter Wonderland, Polar Express, Santa Paws, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Elf, Arthur Christmas.Every Friday & Saturday Nov. 27 - Dec. 19 , Sunday Dec. 205:30-7:30 p.m.South Shore Center, 523 South Shore Center West Alameda, CA 94501Free - But capacity is limitedStill want to get that photo with Santa Claus? Broadway Plaza is offering a contactless and socially distanced option. Masks must be worn by everyone over 2 years of age, including Santa. Hand sanitizer will be available, and cleanings will be done in between visits. Social distance will also be maintained between guests and Santa at all times. Reservations are required.Dec. 4-24Times vary. Check website for latest availabilityBroadway Plaza, Walnut CreekFree Visits, photo packages are between $40-50Hayward residents will have an opportunity for socially distanced visits with Santa Claus at Macy's Court in Southland Mall. Reservations are required and face coverings will be required for everyone. These visits are also contactless.Nov. 27 - Dec. 24Time vary between 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.Southland Mall Macy's Court, One Southland Mall Drive, Hayward, CA 94545Free Visits, photo packages are between $40-50Oakland Zoo visitors will have the opportunity to take a mile-long nighttime stroll through larger-than life, interactive animal lantern display. Advance ticket purchase, reservation, and masks are required.Nov. 20 - Jan. 175:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.9777 Golf Links Rd, Oakland, CA 94605$20 General Admission for adults, $18 for children and seniorsVisitors will have the opportunity to take an outdoors, socially-distanced photo with Santa while browsing for gifts from local businesses in Berkeley. The visit with Santa is free, but families will need to bring their own camera for photos. The visit will be pet-friendly, and advance tickets to see Santa will be available on-site. Masks will be required until the photo is taken.Dec. 5 - Dec. 201758 Solano Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94707Noon - 3 p.m. on Saturdays and SundaysFree AdmissionGuests will enjoy a seasonal outdoor event series at Six Flags that features themed marine animal presentations, millions of twinkling lights, decorations around the park, and festive food offerings. Masks, social distancing, and advance reservations are required for all visits.Nov. 27 - Jan. 31001 Fairgrounds Dr, Vallejo, CA 94589Hours vary from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. depending on day. see website for more details.$19.99 General Admission per personMarin County residents will be able to have a socially distanced visit with Santa Claus. Reservations are required and face coverings will be required for everyone. These visits are also contactless.Dec. 4-24Times vary. Check website for latest availabilityThe Village at Corte Madera, 1618 Redwood Highway Corte Madera, CA 94925Free Visits, photo packages are between $40-50North Bay revelers will participate in a a three-week, scavenger hunt-style contest at more than 40 businesses throughout Mill Valley. Winners will enter a raffle for gift cards at these businesses. These visits are contactless.Nov. 27 - Dec. 18Times vary. Check website for details.85 Throckmorton Avenue, Mill Valley, Callifornia 94941Free admissionChildren are invited to write letters to Santa and place them in a special mailbox as the Man of the Season watches and waves cheerily from his workshop. Bon Air Shopping Center will provide Santa Letter Kits, including stationery and boxed crayons to write, draw, and color their letter. Families can take socially distanced photos with the Jolly Old Elf! Masks and social distancing are required for all visits.Dec. 5, 12, and 19250 Bon Air Shopping Center, Greenbrae, CA 94904Noon - 3 p.m.Free AdmissionAttendees will enjoy a jolly holiday sing-along, local wines with seasonal bites, COVID-friendly live entertainment, and be amongst the first audience to experience a spectacular screening of "BROADWAY HOLIDAY." Cars will be socially distanced and masks and advanced reservations are required.Dec. 4 - 61400 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park, CA 949285 p.m. - 9 p.m.$59 General Admission per car, VIP packages will run $200 to $250 per car.Guests will wander in a warmly-illuminated trek throughout the Zoo, Discovery Field and Bay View Grove, exploring the science of light. A cash bar, music, and food will be offered at the evening event. Masks, social distancing, and advance reservations are required for daytime and nighttime exhibitions.Nov. 20 - Dec. 196:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. for evening admission. Daytime hours are 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday daytime hours are noon - 4:30 p.m.1651 Coyote Point Drive, San Mateo, CA 94401$15.95 daytime General Admission for adults, $12.50 for students, seniors, and children. $19.95 nighttime General Admission for adults, $15.50 for students, seniors, and children.Visitors can take a stroll and enjoy the beautiful winter garden adorned with lights and holiday decor. Socially-distanced Santa visits will also be available on select Saturdays in December from 10 am to 4 pm, and themed visits will be held on Monday nights. Masks, social distancing, and advance reservations are required for all visits.Nov. 21 - Jan. 386 Cañada Road, Woodside, CA 9406210 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday$28 daytime General Admission for adults, $15 for children. $38 nighttime General Admission for adults, $20 for children.Join Foster City Parks and Recreation for an outdoor event in Leo Ryan Park to celebrate the winter season. Walking in a Winter Wonderland will feature a trail of holiday lights, winter decorations, and many photo opportunities for the family. End your stroll with a complimentary candy cane or purchase a cup of hot cocoa. Masks, social distancing, and advance registration are required for all visits.Dec. 5650 Shell Blvd, Foster City, CA 944045 p.m. - 9 p.m.$3 General Admission per personGuests will visit a Christmas tree farm growing six types of trees, and receive a saw to pick out and cut down the specimen of their choosing. On opening night and the weekends, they can get complimentary candy canes and take pictures with Santa behind a sneeze guard plexiglass. No appointment needed, masks are required indoors, everything will be sanitized, and physical distancing will be enforced.Nov. 21 - Dec. 23Weekend hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m, & weekday hours are 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Santa visits will be on Friday, November 27, and all weekends through December 20 from noon - 3 p.m.78 Pilarcitos Creek Road (Hwy 92), Half Moon Bay, CA 94019Free AdmissionHoliday revelers can celebrate a holiday tradition by taking a horse-drawn carriage ride through downtown Los Gatos with a a friendly driver and horses wearing holiday bells. Carriages will be cleaned between groups of riders, masks must be worn, and six-foot social distancing must be observed at all times when not in the carriage. Reservations are required.Dec. 4 - Dec. 23101 S Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030From December 4-6 and December 10-13, hours will be from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. From December 17-23, hours will be 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.$110 for regular carriage rental (seats four adults, two kids), $130 for a large carriage rental (seats six adulta)Revelers will enjoy a drive-thru experience for Christmas in the Park 2020 at San Jose's History Park, complete with whimsical displays, hundreds of decorated Christmas trees and even some new features. Masks and reservations are required.Nov. 27 - Jan. 3635 Phelan Avenue, San Jose, CA 951124 p.m. - 10 p.m.$10 admission per car from hours of 4 pm - 5 pm. $20 per car between hours of 5 pm - 10 pm.The Shops at Tanforan invite your family and friends for professional photos with Santa and a chance for children to share their holiday wishes. Best health practices will be followed, including maintaining social distance, face masks required for everyone and enhanced cleaning between visits. Reservations are required.Nov. 27 - Dec. 241150 El Camino Real, San Bruno, CA 94066Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.Free Admission