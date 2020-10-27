golden gate park

San Francisco's Golden Gate Park to transform into winter wonderland light exhibit for 150th anniversary

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Either by pure imagination or in movie form, we've all wondered what it would be like to be transported to the middle of an enchanted forest. This winter, you just have to look in Golden Gate Park.

Designed by San Francisco-based artist Charles Gadeken, "Entwined" will be a first-of-its-kind art exhibit that transforms Peacock Meadow into a spectacular show of light structures and winding roads of flickering color. Put together by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, in partnership with the San Francisco Parks Alliance non-profit, the exhibit will run from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28 with a possible extension to June 1.



"Entwined" promises to give visitors to lounge under sculptured light trees that will fill the meadow with illuminated canopies, while still allowing for social distancing. Small sculptures of bushes, comprised of 2,000 LED lights, make for a captivating floor of radiating color. The final effect creates an awe-inspiring representation of nature, like raindrops, thunderstorms, and ripples on a pond, according to park officials.



So far, the Recreation and Parks Department has not given any information on whether the exhibit will have ticketed entry, as well as other pricing information.

