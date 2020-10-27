San Francisco's Golden Gate Park to transform into winter wonderland light exhibit for 150th anniversary

Designed by San Francisco-based artist Charles Gadeken, "Entwined" will be a first-of-its-kind art exhibit that transforms Peacock Meadow into a spectacular show of light structures and winding roads of flickering color. Put together by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, in partnership with the San Francisco Parks Alliance non-profit, the exhibit will run from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28 with a possible extension to June 1.
Get ready to step into a whimsical wonderland of lights this winter! From Dec. 1 through Feb. 29 an art installation coming to Golden Gate Park will transform Peacock Meadow into an enchanted forest of otherworldly shapes and ever-changing light. pic.twitter.com/iDYcHoz6wf— SF Rec and Park (@RecParkSF) October 26, 2020
"Entwined" promises to give visitors to lounge under sculptured light trees that will fill the meadow with illuminated canopies, while still allowing for social distancing. Small sculptures of bushes, comprised of 2,000 LED lights, make for a captivating floor of radiating color. The final effect creates an awe-inspiring representation of nature, like raindrops, thunderstorms, and ripples on a pond, according to park officials.
“Entwined” by San Francisco artist Charles Gadeken, will honor Golden Gate Park’s 150th Anniversary. We are excited to partner with @SFParksAlliance to bring this spectacular public art experience to life! #artinstallation #sf #sanfrancisco pic.twitter.com/yGYzALRdDJ— SF Rec and Park (@RecParkSF) October 26, 2020
So far, the Recreation and Parks Department has not given any information on whether the exhibit will have ticketed entry, as well as other pricing information.
For more details on the "Entwined" winter art installation, and other attractions that are in place to celebrate Golden Gate Park's 150th anniversary, click here.