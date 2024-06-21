Sabrina Carpenter added as Outside Lands headliner after Tyler, the Creator drops out

Tyler, the Creator has pulled out of performing the Saturday of the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco and will be replaced by Sabrina Carpenter.

SAN FRANCISO (KGO) -- A major shakeup has been announced in the Outside Lands lineup.

Tyler, the Creator has pulled out of performing the Saturday of the San Francisco music festival.

He also announced he was canceling his Lollapalooza show in Chicago.

"I made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were," he said in his post on X.

Organizers have already secured a replacement for the rapper in singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Outside Lands shared the news on social media Thursday morning.

Single-day and three-day passes are still available for the August 9-11 festival.